NLRPD continues Chili’s shooting investigation; wounded employee ‘doing OK’

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark – North Little Rock Police are still investigating a shooting that happened at Chili’s by McCain Mall Friday night.

Police say a male employee was shot by a customer just before closing time. Saturday, NLRPD was still trying to piece together the events that led up to the shooting.

“At some point, there was a disturbance between the customer and an employee of the restaurant,” said Carmen Helton with NLRPD. “During that disturbance, a weapon was fired striking the employee.”

Police say the employee was taken to the hospital and the shooter was still on the run.

Chili’s opened about six hours late Saturday but that was the only unusual thing about the day. Cars still filled the parking lot and customers still walked through the restaurant doors to be seated.

“We come probably like once every two weeks at the most,” said Tracie Trent who lives in North Little Rock.

Trent came to eat at Chili’s Saturday with her family, and says she was surprised to hear there had been a shooting at the location the night before.

“It’s sad and I hope things get better,” said Trent.

Despite ongoing violence in the city, Trent says she will still walk in the doors of this family restaurant.

“The way things have been going around here, it’s kind of scary but just continue to live because you never know, so don’t stop living,” said Trent.

Trent says the best thing she can do is hope for the best and cast any fear aside.

Our station did reach out to Chili’s corporate but have not heard back.

North Little Rock Police say the employee who was shot has been released from the hospital and seems to be doing OK.