NLR family holds vigil for loved one who was murdered

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark.-“He went to the grave but this is not going to die. Justice is going to be served family. Justice will be served,” Winston’s family said.



A North Little Rock family is praying for answers after their loved one was murdered two weeks ago.

Police found 72-year-old O.C. Winston shot to death inside his own home.

The family held a vigil to honor him on Sunday.

His son Patrick Greene says his dad was loved by many and he didn’t bother anyone.

They had to lay Winston to rest on Saturday.

They just want to know why someone would kill their loved one.

Dozens of friends and family gathered to remember O.C. Winston.

“He was a wonderful man,” the family said.

A candlelight vigil was held for the 72–year-old on Sunday.

“Let us continue to hold my dads memory,” Greene said.

Police found Winston shot to death inside his home on East Emily Street.

They were called there a welfare check on August 19.

“We knew something was wrong we had not heard from him in a few days,” Greene said.

His family is now praying for answers.

“He did not deserve this and we want justice,” Robin Winston said.

The say the uncle, father, brother and friend always had a smile on his face.

“My dad he was the life of the party. He loved to laugh, fish and ride motorcycles. He was a family man,” Greene said.

North Little Rock Police say there are no suspects and the case is still very active.

“You took someone who is loved by many, you really hurt our family,” Greene said.

His loved ones are hoping someone will come forward.

“Any little piece of information may be the missing link that detectives need to solve this case,” Robin Winston said.

They’re holding onto memories and say his spirit will never be forgotten

“We love you,” the family said.

This is the 9th homicide North Little Rock Police.

Winston leaves behind 7 kids and 11 brothers and sisters.

The family is asking anyone with information to come forward.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the North Little Rock Police Department tip line at 501-680-8439 or 501-771-7156. You can remain anonymous.