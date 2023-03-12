Fayetteville, AR. (KNWA/KFTA) – Selection Sunday is here, and the pick is in. The Razorbacks headed to the West region as an 8-seed.

For the West region, the Hogs will be packing their bags for Des Moines.

There Arkansas will be matched up with Illinois, the 9-seed.

Lots of excitement surrounding this young Razorback squad, with the team having a watch party at Walk Ons.

For more on Arkansas’ selection and the watch party be sure to tune into our Pig Trail Nation Special Ballin’ In The Bracket Tuesday at 6:30pm on KNWA and KARK.