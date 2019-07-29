Multiple agencies investigating officer-involved shooting in Hot Springs

HOT SPRINGS, Ark.- Surveillance video shows a suspect pulling a gun out of his pants in downtown Hot Springs just moments before he exchanged gunfire with police.

Hot spring police tell us Officer Jonathan Smith was shot twice.

He is okay and already out of the hospital. The suspect 31-year-old Jonathan Scott was also hit.

Police say he’s in critical condition in the hospital.

People say they didn’t know what was going on.

One couple said they ran for their lives as everything unfolded.

“It’s kind of a deterrent more than an attraction now,” Derick Watts said.

Bathhouse Row on Central Avenue in Hot Springs turned into a crime scene Sunday afternoon.

“I’ve lived here for 16 years and I’ve never seen it taped off like this,” Watts said.

Multiple agencies investigating after one their own, Officer Jonathan Smith was involved in a shooting.

“It’s bad you know this is a place where people come to see the history of Hot Springs,” Watts said.

The surveillance video from National Park Gifts and Souvenirs Shop shows the suspect Jonathan Allen Scott in downtown Hot Springs pulling a shotgun out of his pants just before police say he exchanged gunfire with officers.

“It’s pretty scary I saw it all,” James Sutherland said.

James Sutherland is the manager at the shop. He and several others witnessed the chaos.

“He started crossing the street and the officer rolled up. I said hey he’s got a gun and that when he jumped out with his dog. They begged him to put the gun down,” Sutherland said.

“We turned around and took off running we ran up in between these two buildings and tried to climb on top of that handrail. They all stopped right here he aimed the gun at the cops and they shot him,” Watts said.

Police say Officer Smith was treated and released from the hospital.

“These guys protect us down here and we definitely have a lot of respect for them,” Watts said.

The shooting is the talk of the town and people say it won’t stop them from enjoying Hot Springs.

“You just don’t realize something like that it was something like in a movie,” Sutherland said.

Smith has been with the department for several years working with his K9 officer.

Hot Springs police say are turning the investigation over to the Garland County Sheriffs Office and Arkansas State Police

Just a few weeks ago Scott was arrested for public intoxication.

