Mother of Monticello shooting victim speaks out, remembers daughter

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – It’s been almost two months since 19-year-old Rebekah Reynolds was killed after a shooting in a Monticello home; now, her mother is speaking out. Regina Henthorne hopes that by sharing her daughter’s story, she can prevent other families from feeling her pain.

One of the last times Henthorne saw her daughter, she was sitting near the big dam bridge in Little Rock, listening to the water and spending time with her mom. It’s one of Henthorne’s fondest memories.

“She was my person,” Henthorne explained. “She was my best friend. We would just sit at the river, feeling the wind, talking, and watching the sunset.”

The pair were nearly inseparable. Henthorne says her daughter was always thinking of others, even “offering the shirt off her back” if she knew someone needed help. The last time Henthorne spoke with her, she was asking to move back in.

Reynolds had been living with her fiancé’s mom and stepfather, but no longer felt comfortable in the home. Henthorne had offered to pick her up that night, but Rebekah said to wait.

“She insisted that I wait until Saturday,” Henthorne tearfully recalled.

Just 24 hours after that phone call, Henthorne received a Facebook message from a nurse at St. Vincent’s looking for Rebekah’s family. A call from the Monticello police soon followed, and Henthorne was told the worst news of her life.

Rebekah had been shot by her fiancé’s stepfather, along with her fiancé and future mother-in-law. Police believe the man suffered from undiagnosed Paranoid Schizophrenia, which triggered him to believe someone was trying to kill him.

Rebekah was put on life support, but before passing, had one more selfless act to complete.

“She decided long ago that she wanted to be an organ donor,” Henthorne explained. Reynolds was able to save five lives, including two individuals who were here same age.

It’s a decision that has led Henthorne to speak out for organ donation and encourage others to keep an eye on loved ones. She adds it’s vital to understand the warning signs of mental illness and domestic violence, and to get help if needed.

“It’s hard, I’m not going to say it’s not,” Henthorne said. “But you can get out. Or you can end up like my daughter.”

For more information on how to become an organ donor, visit the Arkansas Regional Organ Recovery Agency HERE.

For domestic abuse resources, click HERE

For mental health resources, click HERE.