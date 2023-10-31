CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Olympic gold medalist Mary Lou Retton has spoken out after spending multiple weeks in an intensive care unit.

In an Instagram post on Monday, Retton said she is “beyond blessed” and “overwhelmed with all the love and support as I fight.”

“I am with family continuing to slowly recover and staying very positive as I know this recovery is a long and slow process,” she said.

Retton finally went home last week after a multiweek stay in intensive care with a rare form of pneumonia.

Retton’s family has been very private with the details of her health and treatment, only giving general updates on her progress and setbacks during her hospital stay.

In Monday’s post, Retton thanked the public for respecting her privacy and promised that “when the time is right,” she will share more about her health so that she can “help others who may face the same battle as me.”

She ended the statement with “I love you all. -MLR.”

Retton, a Fairmont native, was the first American woman to ever win gold in the all-around gymnastics event at the Olympics in 1984.