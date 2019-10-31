Man accidentally shoots self, says LRPD

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.-Police in Little Rock are investigating an accidental shooting.

It happened Wednesday night on J Street in Little Rock.

Police say a 23-year-old man shot himself in the hand and foot.

Police say the man is getting medical attention for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the person is believed to be intoxicated or possibly under the influence of narcotics and has not been cooperative with detectives.

Police say they do not believe a crime was committed, and it was just an accidental shooting.