LRPD identifies suspect in February CHI St. Vincent shooting

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Little Rock Police have identified the suspect involved in a deadly shooting near St. Vincent hospital in February.

Mr. Hamilton has an active Murder 1st Degree warrant for the homicide on February 10, 2021, outside the CHI St. Vincent Infirmary. If you have any information regarding his whereabouts, please contact us at 501-371-4829. pic.twitter.com/6rsveCuN7E — Little Rock Police (@LRpolice) March 12, 2021

On February 10 police said witnesses saw a person in a red pickup truck moving the victim out of the truck. Police say that’s when witnesses say the suspect drove off.

Police said that Kevin Hamilton Jr. has an active Murder 1st Degree warrant for the homicide on February 10, 2021, outside the CHI St. Vincent Infirmary.

If anyone has information regarding his whereabouts please contact LRPD at 501-371-4829.