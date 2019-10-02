LR Police and Fire called to Big Country Chateau Apartments about natural gas leak

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- The Little Rock Police and Fire Department were called to the Big Country Chateau Apartments at 6200 Colonel Glenn Road about a gas leak on Tuesday.

Captain Doug Coffman with the Little Rock Fire Department says the call came in around 8:00 p.m.

Residents who live at the complex say they smelled natural gas.

Residents have been living without gas for two weeks and say they’re dealing with other issues.

Captain Coffman confirmed two apartments had natural gas leaks.

The department shut the gas off at the entire complex.

“This apartment complex has had some issues in the past couple of weeks. There were two apartment units confirmed to have natural gas in them. Our guys checked those out. At that point the department made the call to turn the gas off at all of the building and that has been done at this time,” Captain Coffman said.

We spoke to Nicole Vance who called 911.



“I kept smelling gas and I kept hearing gas seep out of the vents and everything else. I have a five-year-old daughter. I’m kind of glad we didn’t go to sleep but I kept sitting here and hearing the gas and smelling the gas. I turned the air on thinking it was going to clear everything up. When I opened up my door my neighbors smelled the gas. It’s just like a big gush of rushing in. I called Center Point, I called the landlord and maintenance I didn’t get any answer from nobody. I called them 30 times before I called the fire department,” Vance said.

We covered a story back in December of 2016 about the complex having the same problem.

Building inspectors for the City of Little Rock will be at the Complex Wednesday morning to check the building and make sure residents are safe before turning the gas back on.