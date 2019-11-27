LR Board of Directors meeting postponed because of attendance

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.-Little Rock Board of Directors postponed a vote on the 2020 budget until next week because of attendance.

There needs to be eight members for a vote.

Mayor Frank Scott Jr. and six board members were at the meeting.

The goal remains the same for Mayor Frank Scott Jr. He wants a balanced budget that meets the needs of everyone and focuses on economic development, education, housing, infrastructure, public safety and quality of life.

Mayor Frank Scott Jr. spoke about public safety and the Little Rock Police Department.

In the past few months, we’ve heard about officers getting body cameras.

Mayor Frank Scott Jr. says a partnership with U.S. Attorney Cody Hiland, the U.S. Department of Justice, along with additional funding they’re able to provide 150 new body cameras that will serve both shifts of The Little Rock Police Department.

“It was a priority to have body cameras not only for the police department but for the public at large and have a greater accountability for clarity and transparency and how we have true community policing,” Mayor Frank Scott Jr. said.

The Little Rock Police Department would receive about a $2 million dollar increase.

Chief Humphrey spoke about moving from 12-hour work shifts to 10-hour work shifts.

Board members also postponed voting on an ordinance that would add a $3.39 fee for glass recycling.

The next board meeting is on December 3rd.

