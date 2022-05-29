INDIANAPOLIS — It’s race day for the Indianapolis 500!

Of the 33 drivers who qualified, only one will emerge victorious. Follow today’s race with live updates below:

Indy 500 stories

3:44 p.m.

Marcus Ericsson holds off the challenge from Pato O’Ward to win the 500!

3:42 p.m. ET

The cars are out of the pits and back on the track for the big finish.

3:38 p.m. ET

Talking to the NBC broadcast crew, Tony Kanaan says he’s got “nothing to lose” on the restart. Sounds like TK is going to be aggressive.

3:29 p.m. ET

The race has been red flagged. This will set up a major restart. Marcus Ericsson looked like he was going to run away with the race until Jimmie Johnson’s crash.

The field has been brought to pit lane with four laps left.

3:27 p.m.

Jimmie Johnson crashes on Turn 2. Race under caution with six laps left.

3:23 p.m. ET

Marcus Ericsson, Pato O’Ward and Tony Kanaan are the top three with under 10 laps to go.

3:19 p.m. ET

With 15 laps to go, several cars pit as drivers gear up for the finish.

3:13 p.m. ET

Dixon heads to the pits for the last time. It looks like there was a hiccup–Dixon was hit with a speeding penalty. It’s going to cost him the race.

3:07 p.m. ET

Scott McLaughlin says he has a “bruised ego” after crashing. He said a gust of wind caught him by surprise, leading to the crash. He wasn’t injured.

3:02 p.m. ET

Scott Dixon retakes the lead on the restart. Then, in a bold move, Pato O’Ward grabs the lead on lap 161.

Alexander Rossi has climbed into sixth after starting 20th.

2:57 p.m. ET

Colton Herta, who retired due to a mechanical issue, told the broadcast the car “just wasn’t fast enough” and was “so loose” during the race.

2:52 p.m. ET

Scott McLaughlin crashes on Turn 3, bringing an end to his day. It’s the fourth caution of the race.

2:50 p.m. ET

As we hit lap 150, here’s your top five:

Pato O’Ward

Scott Dixon

Felix Rosenqvist

Conor Daly

Santino Ferrucci

Marc

2:43 p.m. ET

Colton Herta has been retired from the race due to a mechanical issue with his car. He’ll finish 30th.

2:39 p.m. ET

Scott Dixon tops Al Unser Sr. as the driver with the most laps led at the Indianapolis 500 all-time.

2:36 p.m. ET

Top five on lap 135:

Scott Dixon

Pato O’Ward

Conor Daly

Felix Rosenqvist

Santino Ferrucci

Romain Grosjean said he had “no idea” what went wrong during his crash. He thought car was running well.

A confused Romain Grosjean has no clue what happened to his car. Says he wasn't trying anything special. Calls his #Indy500 experience bittersweet in that he really wanted to finish the race — Dave Griffiths (@DaveG_Sports) May 29, 2022

2:26 p.m. ET

Callum Ilott came out with his right hand wrapped following his Turn 2 crash. He said it was a hard hit and told the broadcast he’s OK. The wrist may be fractured; he said he and the race team will keep an eye on it over the next few days.

Illot is out of the infield care center. Brace around his right wrist after what he called a fracture, but in good spirits. Thinks he can keep going as the season progresses #Indy500 — Dave Griffiths (@DaveG_Sports) May 29, 2022

2:24 p.m. ET

On the restart, Scott Dixon charges to the front of the field, with challenges from Pato O’Ward, Conor Daly and Santino Ferrucci. Felix Rosenqvist makes a great pass to move past Ferrucci into fourth.

2:19 p.m. ET

As the field prepares for another restart, Conor Daly is in the lead, followed by Dixon. Pato O’Ward is third after starting seventh. Santino Ferrucci, who started 15th, is now fourth–his best position of the race. Felix Rosenqvist is fifth. Ed Carpenter hanging in there at sixth.

According to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Scott Dixon has moved into second place on the all-time laps led list.

2:13 p.m.

Another caution on Turn 2. Romain Grosjean is out. He’s the second rookie out of the race.

This year’s fastest rookie Romain Grosjean wrecks. All three crashes today came from Turn 2 and two rookies are out #Indy500 @CBS4Indy | @FOX59 — Alexa Ross (@AlexaRossTV) May 29, 2022

Romain Grosjean, of France hits the wall in the second turn during the Indianapolis 500 auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, Sunday, May 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Greg Huey)

2:08 p.m. ET

Halfway home! Here’s the top 5 as the race hits lap 100:

Scott Dixon

Conor Daly

Pato O’Ward

Marcus Ericsson

Tony Kanaan

2:01 p.m. ET

Your top five on lap 90:

Scott Dixon

Conor Daly

Pato O’Ward

Marcus Ericsson

Tony Kanaan

1:55 p.m. ET

With race back to green, the top five looks like this:

Conor Daly

Scott Dixon

Pato O’Ward

Macus Ericsson

Tony Kanaan

It didn’t last long for Daly, however. Dixon quickly retook the lead, but he doesn’t have Alex Palou nearby to help him keep position.

1:44 p.m. ET

Ilott crash ends up being bad timing for Alex Palou and his pit cycle. He did make an “emergency” stop to get fuel. It’ll cost him race position.

Ilott’s racing team says the driver is “well” after the crash.

1:42 p.m. ET

Callum Ilott crashed on Turn 2. We have our second caution flag of the day. His day is finished. He’ll finish 32nd.

Callum Ilott, of England, hits the wall in the second turn during the Indianapolis 500 auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, Sunday, May 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Greg Huey)

1:37 p.m. ET

Top five on Lap 65:

Alex Palou

Scott Dixon

Pato O’Ward

Marcus Ericsson

Ed Carpenter

Tony Kanaan is hanging in at sixth. Takuma Sato is at eighth. Santino Ferrucci is ninth after starting 15th.

1:33 p.m. ET

Rinus VeeKay tells the broadcast he’s fine and says it’s a “bummer” to crash during the #Indy500. Says car got loose on him in turn 2.

Riuns is out of the infield care center after his wreck #Indy500 pic.twitter.com/RDrczc3co5 — Dave Griffiths (@DaveG_Sports) May 29, 2022

1:25 p.m. ET

Your top five after the restart:

Scott Dixon

Alex Palou

Pato O’Ward

Marcus Ericsson

Ed Carpenter

Top five remains the same through 50 laps.

1:23 p.m.

We’re still under caution as of lap 46. Race is now green on 47!

1:18 p.m. ET

As cleanup continues from VeeKay’s crash, here’s the top five:

Alex Palou

Scott Dixon

Marcus Ericsson

Pato O’Ward

Ed Carpenter

Race is still under caution. VeeKay is out of the car and appears to be OK.

Rinus VeeKay, of the Netherlands, hits the wall in the second turn during the Indianapolis 500 auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, Sunday, May 29, 2022. (AP Photo/John Maxwell)

1:14 p.m.

We have our first caution flag of the race. Rinus VeeKay has crashed. His day is over after a strong start. It happened on lap 38.

1:11 p.m. ET

Several more drivers pit. Top five resets again: Alex Palou in the lead, followed by Rinus VeeKay and Scott Dixon, the polesitter. Marcus Ericsson and Ed Carpenter round out the top five.

1:10 p.m.

Pit stops reset the field a bit. Pato O’Ward is the current race leader, followed by Felix Rosenqvist and Helio Castroneves. Those drivers have not headed to the pits yet.

1:07 p.m. ET

Current top five through 31 laps:

Alex Palou

Rinus VeeKay

Marcus Ericsson

Ed Carpenter

Tony Kanaan

Scott Dixon has headed to the pits. Shortly after that, Palou and VeeKay also pitted.

1 p.m. ET:

Some movers through the field: Santino Ferrucci is 10th after starting 15th. Alexander Rossi is 15th after starting 20th. Dixon and Palou seem content to pass the lead back and forth.

12:55 p.m. ET

The top three starters are still running strong, with Dixon, Palou and VeeKay all in the top three on lap 16.

12:51 p.m. ET

Top five through 10 laps:

Scott Dixon

Alex Palou

Rinus VeeKay

Marcus Ericsson

Ed Carpenter

12:46 p.m. ET

The green flag has dropped… let’s race!

Alex Palou takes the early lead on Scott Dixon. Rinus VeeKay pushes Dixon into third.

12:32 p.m. ET

12:27 p.m. ET

Pre-race ceremonies are underway for the race. One stirring moment: the playing of “Taps” in front of more than 300,000 fans.

Girl Named Tom (“America the Beautiful”), Jordan Fisher (national anthem) and Jim Cornelison (“Back Home Again in Indiana”) were the pre-race performers.

The flyover was excellent as well.

12:15 p.m. ET

11:45 a.m. ET

One hour out from the 106th Running of the #Indy500 and the crowd is electric 🏁@FOX59 | @CBS4Indy pic.twitter.com/xo5YUv8DzE — Alexa Ross (@AlexaRossTV) May 29, 2022

Just chillin’ on race day @edcarpenter20 ready for the 106th running pic.twitter.com/MXb1ugaCDr — Chris Widlic (@Chris_Widlic) May 29, 2022

11:30 a.m. ET

11:20 a.m. ET

The stars are out at the Indy 500! @Miles_Teller, @EzekielElliott, @MartinGarrix, @dariusrucker and more all here for the race. I had a blast talking to @lindsayczarniak on the Red Carpet! @FOX59 pic.twitter.com/vmsQy3DR6F — Eric Graves (@ReporterEric) May 29, 2022

11:10 a.m. ET

The race is not airing live in the Indianapolis TV market. However, due to a technical issue, Peacock Premium subscribers can watch NBC’s livestream in the Indianapolis market.