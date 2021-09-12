Little Rock sales tax vote set for Tuesday; one day of early voting left

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Sales Tax_1487040421869.jpg

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The election to determine whether or not to increase the sales tax in Little Rock is this Tuesday.

There is one more day of early voting Monday, but the only location is the Pulaski County Regional Building at 501 West Markham.

Voting runs from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. tomorrow.

Polls are open from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Election Day Tuesday.

Mayor Frank Scott, Jr. has proposed a 1% increase in the local sales tax rate to provide what supporters describe as quality-of-life improvements.

If passed, the city tax rate would be set at 9.625%  starting in January.

The new tax would expire in 10 years.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Contests