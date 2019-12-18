Little Rock activist groups demand President Trump be impeached and removed from office

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.-On Tuesday, hundreds of people stood outside Congressman French Hill’s office on University Avenue demanding that President Trump be impeached and removed from office.

Several groups including Indivisible Little Rock of Central Arkansas, Grassroots Arkansas and Arkansas Poor People’s Campaign held signs.

They’re asking Congressman French Hill to vote yes to impeach President Trump.

Protestors say the House of Representatives needs to fulfill its constitutional duty by impeaching the president and the Senate should remove him from office for attempting to rig the 2020 elections

“I think at the end of the day when a president has asked incoordinate of foreign power to interference with our elections for the safety and security of our country we simply have to focus on holding him accountable so that those abuses of power won’t continue and that our elections will be secure,” Loriee Evans said.

Tuesday’s impeachment vigil was one of the hundreds that happened nationwide.