Live stream: Press conference after death of Kobe Bryant, daughter Gianna

UPDATE:

CALABASAS, California (WCMH) — ESPN is citing sources that state Lakers great Kobe Bryant was accompanied by his daughter Gianna when a helicopter they were traveling in crashed, killing all on board.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski tweeted:

“Sources: Kobe Bryant was on his way to a travel basketball game with his daughter Gianna when the helicopter crashed. Those aboard the helicopter also included another player and parent.”

Official sources have not independently confirmed the other passengers on board the helicopter.

Original Story:

UPDATE:

CALABASAS, Calif. (AP) — Kobe Bryant was killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas on Sunday morning, according to TMZ.

Reports say he was on board with at least three other people at the time the private helicopter went down.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department say there were no survivors.

Emergency crews responded after a helicopter crashed and sparked a small brush fire Sunday in Southern California, authorities said.

The crash occurred in Calabasas, said Art Marrujo, a dispatch supervisor with the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

He didn’t know how many people were on board or if there were any injuries.

Firefighters worked to douse flames that spread through about an acre (.40 hectares) of dry brush, Marrujo said.

Calabasas is a city of 23,000 people about 30 miles (48 kilometers) northwest of downtown Los Angeles.

Arkansan Scottie Pippen took to twitter to post his thoughts on the passing of Kobe Bryant