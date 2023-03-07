LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Central Arkansas says goodbye to a man known for always giving his best advice to those who sought what ailed them, with the passing of Dr. David Lipschitz.

For more than a decade “Dr. David”, as he was widely known, was a colleague and friend of the KARK family.

His health reports aired on KARK and eventually evolved into a call-in show devoted to helping Arkansans with their health problems.

Dr. David died Monday surrounded by family.

His funeral will be held at Temple B’nai Israel Wednesday at 3 p.m.

To learn more about Dr. David, visit his obituary online.