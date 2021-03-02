KARK broadcasting signal at reduced power

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – KARK-TV announced Tuesday that it will be broadcasting its signal at a reduced power level.

The station discovered an issue at its broadcast tower over the weekend, and crews have started to address the issue.

Engineering teams were able to boost the signal to a higher power level late Tuesday, and while not at full strength yet, the signal should again be reaching the majority of our viewing area.

While the station understands that this has been an inconvenience for viewers, we thank you for your patience and hope to have normal operations and the full signal strength restored as soon as possible.