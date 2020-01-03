Jacksonville woman searching for missing loved one

JACKSONVILLE, Ark.-A Jacksonville woman searching for her husband who went missing nearly a month ago.

Ajii Winfield was last seen at his apartment in Jacksonville on December 7th.

Police say he was intoxicated when he left the complex in his car and hasn’t been seen since.

His wife Rebecca Winfield says they got married four days before he left.

“I’m feeling worried like something has happened to him, his parents have not talked to him or his family,” she said.

“I just want to make sure he is okay and your family is missing you dearly,” she said.

Rebecca says Ajii’s phone is off and she’s been in contact with police every week.

Ajii is about 6 feet tall and weighs 170 pounds. If you know anything give Jacksonville police a call.