LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas is coming to the aid of its neighbor to the south in order to help with recovery efforts as it is battered by Hurricane Ida.
“I have authorized both civilian and National Guard resources from Arkansas to support the emergency recovery efforts for our Louisiana neighbors,” Hutchinson said in Sunday evening Tweet. “Neighbors helping neighbors.”
Hutchinson authorizes civilian, National Guard resources to assist in Hurricane Ida recovery
