Hundreds gather at Arkansas capitol to protest anti-abortion laws

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Hundreds of people gathered on the steps of the Arkansas Capitol to demonstrate against anti-abortion laws in the country.

The Arkansas demonstrators join thousands of people from New York to Los Angeles to raise awareness about abortion justice.

The demonstrator at the state capitol called for state lawmakers to avoid passing an anti-abortion law like the controversial one passed in Texas.

Women at the demonstration said it’s important to have their voices heard.

“Today is really important, because we are trying to send a unified message to the supreme court and lawmakers that we will not tolerate that attack on abortion rights, here in Arkansas, or elsewhere,” Karen Ricketts, one of the people at the demonstration, said.

Last month Republican state Sen. Jason Rapert said he wanted Texas’s abortion bill to become law in Arkansas