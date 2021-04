HOT SPRINGS, Ark. – The Hot Springs Police Department took to Facebook on Friday, saying that due to construction near their facility there has been a gas line break in the area.

That gas line break has caused an evacuation of the building at the intersection of Malvern Avenue and Kirk Street.

The building and the lobby are currently closed.

Hot Springs Police are asking everyone to avoid the area currently.

No timeline has been established at this time on how quickly repairs will be made.