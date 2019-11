LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Forty degrees and cold rain didn’t stop early deal hunters Thursday night. and neither did their full bellies- a line of shivering people wrapped around Best Buy in Little Rock. Most having just finished their turkey.

Hundreds waited eagerly for doors to open at 5 p.m. and most had Door Buster tickets in-hand, to reserve those flat screen TVs.

Like a lot of stores, they’ll be open late for the pre-Black Friday sale, until 1 a.m. and opening again Friday at 8 a.m.