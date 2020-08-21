Florida man spots OKC couple wanted for child sex crimes after reading KFOR article

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An eagle-eyed Florida man, who saw a KFOR article on his social media feed, says he saw an Oklahoma City couple wanted for child sex crimes in a Walmart shopping aisle.

“I kept my cool,” Daniel Rodriguez said in a Facebook Live video. “I called the cops. It was crazy!”

Daniel Rodriguez says it all started when he was flipping through social media Thursday morning.

“Your story is what helped,” Rodriguez said.

KFOR uncovered on Wednesday that 28-year-old Matthew Inman and 25-year-old Robert Inman were on the run after 52 charges of child sex abuse came down against them, including indecent or lewd acts with a minor, forcible sodomy and child pornography.

A family member told KFOR the two were hiding out in the Sunshine State.

“We figured they were on vacation,” the family member said.

However, Daniel, who is a father himself, cracked the case inside a Panama City Walmart.

“I just had a gut feeling,” Rodriguez said. “I knew it was them.”

Daniel and the two suspects met face-to-face in the outdoor aisle.

“Out of the corner of my eye, I see two guys walking and they are carrying a tent,” Rodriguez said. “Well, we have bad weather coming, so who is buying a tent and camping out?”

Daniel said he followed the couple out and asked a stranger to borrow their cell phone since his was on low battery.

“I am on the phone with police trying to explain to them, and I sounded like a crazy person,” Rodriguez said.

But police say Daniel was right.

“I just caught two pedophiles from Oklahoma!” Rodriguez said in a Facebook live.

Robert and Matthew Inman were arrested and taken to the Bay County Jail in Panama City as they wait to be transported back to Oklahoma City.

“Everything just clicked,” Rodriguez said. “The universe just came together. I was there for a reason.”

Robert Inman and Matthew Inman each have a bond set at $1 million.

RECENT HEADLINES: