Ferndale residents could soon connect to public water; Central Arkansas Water presents proposed water project

FERNDALE, Ark. — Salt and bleach are some of the things people have to use in the Ferndale area to keep their water supply clean.

The small town in Pulaski County doesn’t have public water, instead, they use a well water system and people say it can bring discoloration and taste problems.

For several years many homeowners say they want city water expanded to the area and now Central Arkansas Water is trying to make it happen.

The West Pulaski Public Water Authority says leaders with Central Arkansas Water agreed to finance and fund a project that will allow people to connect to city water.

It’s a project that’s been discussed in recent years.

CAW held a meeting last Wednesday and on Monday to talk about the cost of the project and when construction could possibly start.

David Gill says this is something that’s long overdue and he’s eager to see it finally happening.

“Instead of turning on the tap and getting city water. We have to take care of these things ourselves,” Gill said.

David Gill lives in Ferndale and has a well water system.

“These are the supplies we have to have salt, bleach,” Gill said.

He has to use the products every month to condition and treat the water.

“When the electricity goes out you have no water so that’s one thing to deal with,” Gill said.

“You also to deal with poor tasting water or discoloration. Our laundry gradually becomes browner and browner,” Gill said.

Central Arkansas Water agreed to fund and construct a project that will connect water to the area.

“There’s some people in this community that have been working on it for 30 years,” JJ Pitman said.

Town leaders say it’s not something that’s mandatory.

“That’s right because a lot of people feel like they will be forced to do it that’s not the case since its a water authority, the community won’t be forced to do it, it will be optional,” JJ Pitman said.

“I think public water is the way to go, it’s environmentally better,” Gill said.

Town leaders say those who want the connection to Central Arkansas Water must sign up by December 31st.