Family wants answers after loved one was found dead near the interstate

HOT SPRINGS, Ark.-A Central, Arkansas family wants to know what happened to their loved who was found dead Sunday morning near Interstate 40.

The woman has been identified as 40-year-old Monica Wood of Greenbrier.

The family is devastated and heart-broken.

Connie Boling is Monica’s mother. She says her daughter was fun, loving and caring.

The family filed a missing person’s report with Greenbrier Police on Saturday after not hearing from Monica in three days.

“She always loved to joke and cut up. She would make you laugh. She was very sweet, loving and understanding child,” Connie Boling said.

The mother, daughter and sister was found dead on Interstate 40 West near mile marker 132 on Sunday.

“The coroner called me and we identified the body and it was my daughter Monica Wood and she had been hit by a car,” Boling said.

The family says she was last known to have been driving her boyfriends pick up truck.

Investigators found the vehicle Friday morning a short distance from where her body was eventually found.

“She ran out of gas on I-30. Her boyfriend was looking for her and it was on an impound. So he went and picked it up,” Boling said.

Boling says she spoke to Monica on Thursday.

“At the Walmart in Malvern. She had a flat tire and she was trying to get it fixed and her boyfriend was on his way to fix the tire,” Boling said.

Investigators say some evidence at the scene indicates Wood may have been hit by a large truck, but the official cause of her death is still under investigation.

“I wonder if she was getting out of the truck maybe that’s what happened. We really just don’t know,” Boling said.

“It’s going to leave a big hole in everyone’s heart i just want to find out who did this to her there was no reason for it,” Barbara Lucas said.

Wood’s body was sent to the state crime lab for autopsy.

Arkansas State Police are now leading the investigation.

If you know anything about this incident give authorities a call.