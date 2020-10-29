F-16s intercept aircraft over Trump rally in Arizona

FILE – In this April 27, 2010 file photo an F-16 airplane lifts off at the US military Airport in Spangdahlem, Germany. The U.S. military says an F-16 fighter jet has crashed in western Germany but the pilot ejected to safety. Police said the plane came down in the Zemmer area, between the city of Trier and the U.S. Air Force’s Spangdahlem Air Base. (Boris Roessler/dpa via AP, file)

BULLHEAD CITY, AZ.- On Wednesday, the US Air Force deployed F-16 fighter jets to intercept an unauthorized aircraft in the restricted area over a campaign rally for President Donald Trump in Bullhead City, Arizona.

The aircraft was not communicating with the North American Aerospace Defense Command when it entered the restricted zone, failing to respond to intercept procedures. The aircraft was escorted from the area by NORAD F-16s.

Trump and others present took note of the the presence of the aircraft during the rally.

