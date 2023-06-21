FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA/KFTA) – Arkansas head men’s basketball coach Eric Musselman sits down with the Pig Trail Nation team ahead of the NBA Draft.

Hear his thoughts on why this draft is one of the most special for him as a coach, his thoughts on the Razorbacks in the draft and what the team back in Fayetteville is doing to support their fellow Hogs.

You can watch the full interview in the video above.

The NBA Draft is set for Thursday night at 7 p.m. in the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.