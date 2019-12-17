E-cigarettes linked to lung problems, first long-term study shows

FILE – In this Aug. 28, 2019, file photo, a man exhales while smoking an e-cigarette in Portland, Maine. Health officials investigating a nationwide outbreak of vaping-related illnesses have, for the first time, listed the vape brands that are most commonly linked to hospitalizations. Most of the nearly 2,300 people who has suffered lung damage were vaping liquids that contain THC, the high-inducing part of marijuana. In a report released Friday, Dec. 6 the government listed the THC-containing products that patients most often said they’d been using, noting that some patients vaped more than one. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.-A new study released on Monday shows some of the long-term health effects of e-cigarettes.

The study followed 32,000people over 3 years and found that e-cig use increased the chances of chronic lung disease, asthma, and bronchitis by 30 percent.

The study also found that many smokers who tried e-cigs ended up using the pens as well as regular cigarettes.

Dr. Joseph Thompson with the Arkansas Center for Health Improvement says over 2,400 people across the country have gotten sick while using e-cigs and 52 people have died.

“I think this study is important because the CDC has documented many of the causes with illnesses and deaths. This is the first study to say that over time as little as two years COPD and influenza show up with people using e-cigarettes and if they’re still using both e-cigarettes and cigarettes it’s even more likely if they were using cigarettes alone,” Dr. Thompson said.

“Our Arkansas General Assembly needs to add e-cigarettes to the Clean Indoor Air Bill, they need to tax e-cigarettes just like tobacco products and disallow advertising so forth in and around schools. The General Assembly prohibited local mayors, local town chamber of commerces from taking action locally it has to be done at State Capitol and it needs to be done soon,” Dr. Thompson said.

Twenty-seven percent of high school students nationwide use e-cigs.

The doctor encourages parents to talk with their children about the potential harm of e-cigarettes.