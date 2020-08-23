Update: Little Rock police officer stable after being shot twice in the leg

Update (midnight):

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A Little Rock officer has been shot while on duty.

The officer is stable after being taken to a local hospital.

He was struck twice in the leg.

The injured office was following up on a previous drive-by shooting which happened at the home in the 4500 block of Rosswood Drive, off Doyle Springs Road.

His name is not being released until his family is made aware of what has happened.

His injuries are not considered life threatening.

Tonight’s shooting occurred just before 10:00 p.m.

The officer was taken by police unit to the hospital.

A spokesperson for the Little Rock Police Department says the injured officer was in the middle of a courtesy call, following up on an investigation from Friday night, when the house was struck by gunfire during a drive-by shooting.

Once again tonight, the shooter, or shooters opened fire from a vehicle, striking the police officer as he was on the front porch of the home.

There were a number of people in the home at the time tonight, none of them were hurt.

At this time, police say they cannot draw any conclusions that the officer was targeted.

His patrol unit was a few doors down from where the shooting occurred, and it is initially believed the shooters did not notice the officer’s vehicle.

The officer did not return fire.

Police report that address has been the target of several terrorist acts, including a shooting last night around the same time.

Arkansas State Police and task force officers are assisting Little Rock P.D. in the search for persons of interest in the drive-by shooting.

The names of the people who are likely responsible have not been released.

Investigators are asking anyone in the area who hears something to contact the Little Rock Police Department.

