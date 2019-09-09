Conway woman receives free car thanks to Project 327

CONWAY, Ark.-“It’s really hard to explain how you feel when someone gives you something you really really need,” Bufford said.

A Conway woman says she is on the top of the world after receiving a free car thanks to a non-profit.

Since 2012, Project 327 has given away 42 cars to people in need.

Jackie Bufford is 73-years- old and has been without a car for years. She’s had to walk or catch a cab to go somewhere.

She found out about project 327 and it’s is making things a lot easier for her.

“I just feel on top of the world,” Bufford said.

That’s Jackie Bufford and she can’t stop thinking about her new whip.

“It’s got several bells and whistles,” Bufford said.

It’s all thanks to Project 327 in Conway.

“I’ve done without a car for so long so it’s just a blessing and I can’t believe it,” Bufford said.

The non-profit gave her the keys to her Dodge Stratus on Saturday.

“If I wasn’t 73 and three quarters I would be doing cartwheels,” Bufford said.

The goal of Project 327 is simple.

“It’s to help people in need,” Bowlin.

Geneva Bowlin is one of the founders. The group has given away more than 3 dozens cars in the past seven years bu the help doesn’t stop there.

“I heard about a family they had 11 kids and all were sick and they needed money and food so within 7 hours I had a truck load of food groceries and 1,700,” Bowlin said.

The 88-year-old is from a family of 12 and learned to how to share.

“I was born in the depression time which yall talk about the big depression and i was there and we had to share around with everything,” Bowlin said.

Her love for giving back has turned into a blessing for several people.

“Good. I love to help,” Bowlin said.

People like Bufford can’t thank them enough.

“I get choked up sometimes thinking about it it’s wonderful,” Bufford.

Bowling says they have about 10 people who need help but they don’t have any cars.

She says if you have a car that’s been sitting around and you would like to give it away give them a call at 501-329-3415.

You can find more information on their website, click here.