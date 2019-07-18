Conway family praying for answers after loved one dies in police custody

CONWAY, Ark.-“It really upset me. I wanted to break down and cry, but I’m trying to stay strong,” Isabelle Marcial said.

A soon-to-be mother in Conway is trying to figure out how her fiancé died while in police custody.

The incident was caught on surveillance camera from a nearby business.

The video shows Jaleel Medlock, 21, running towards a cop car and tackled by officers.

Medlock was held down and handcuffed before an ambulance arrived.

At some point after that, he lost consciousness and then later died at the hospital.

Isabelle Marcial says Medlock was the love of her life.

She said they had relationship problems, but he was still a good person.

She wants to know exactly what happened and believes officers could have handled the situation a lot better.

“Never going to be able to forget him,” Marcial said.

Isabelle Marcial said her life will never be the same without her best friend.

“Jaleel he was a good person we was going to get our GED together on the 30th together,” Marcial said.

Her soon-to-be husband, Jaleel Medlock, died while in police custody Tuesday evening.

“It’s hard because I can’t have him by my side no more,” Marcial said.

Maricial said her relationship with Medlock wasn’t always perfect. Conway Police were called to their home at the Oakwood Village Trailer Park on East Robins after Marcial said they got into an argument before police arrived on scene.

“He took off running from there and started going that way,” Marcial said.

Officers spotted Medlock near East Robins. Surveillance footage from a nearby business captured what happened next as officers say Jaleel took off down Harkrider Street.

It shows Medlock running into a police car and tackled by officers.

“They didn’t have to pile on top of him,” Marcial said.

“They were able to get him and put him in handcuffs. They had him in custody and at that point he feel unconscious. He was still breathing but he was still unconscious,” Latresha Woodruff said.

Moments later medics arrive on the scene.

Later that night, Marcial said investigators came by the home.

“They were taking pictures like what’s going on they like he’s in custody he’s in jail,” Marcial said.

She said she didn’t know he died at the hospital until she checked social media.

“I looked up Jaleel Medlock and that’s when I found out my fiancé was gone,” Marcial said.

She said Medlock may be gone, but he will never be forgotten.

“I love him. I love him and I’m forever here for him,” Medlock said.

Marcial says they had plans to get married.

Medlock’s body was sent to the State Crime Lab to determine the cause of death.

Conway Police say they’re still trying to figure out what killed him.

The five officers on the scene at the time are on paid administrative leave.