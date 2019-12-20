Construction project on Interstate 630 on schedule

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.-As we get closer to the holidays more and more people are traveling.

Almost 90,000 people travel Interstate 630 through the Capitol City each day.

Since June of 2018 contractors have been working to widen the freeway from 6 to 8 lanes.

On top of closures, delays, and changes to the speed limit, The Arkansas Department of Transportation says the project is on schedule.

Some drivers say the construction and be a little confusing at times.

“Yeah It’s the holidays and people traveling so it’s going to be a mess,” Obadih Jackson said.

Many drivers use the busy freeway to get from home to school or work.

“I got through 630 every day,” Jackson said.

“Chaos…the lanes are so small I’m literally terrified going through there. Most of the time I worked at Great Dane and was late almost every morning because they had one lane open,” Jackson said.

Construction starts from The Big Rock Interchange and goes all the way down University Avenue, cars flow from several directions.

“You got traffic coming from 430 North and South Bound, Shackleford Road and Finacial Center Parkway also coming out of the Baptist Medical Campus, John Barrow Road, and further east off of Rodney Parham,” Danny Straessle said.

We asked drivers what they think about construction.

“It’s kind of messy right now because every night they change one or two lanes and it confuses people,” one driver said.

When it comes to progress.

“Most of the new lanes on the outside have been poured and they’re working in the middle right now and that’s a lot of drainage work, redoing the barrier wall,” Danny Straessle said.

Crews have already placed giant yellow crane in the middle of the freeway.

“That crane removed the old beams the box gurus and now it’s being used to set the new beams,” Straessle said.

For now the 87. 4 million dollar project on schedule.

“I’m ready for it to be over,” Jackson said.

“Yes they need to get it done as soon as possible,” one driver said.

Construction is set to be completed in the summer of 2020.





