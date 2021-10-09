Community celebrates legendary coach and mentor for 50 years of service to his community

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. –Coach Ed Johnson is celebrating a milestone this weekend.

Coach Johnson cofounded The Sunset Youth Sports Program in the South End Community 50 years ago.

Saturday the community marked the occasion with three football games.

For five decades, players 13 and under have taken part in the Little Rock Sunset Tigers Youth Football Organization and been taught much more than football by Coach Johnson.

He has been helping young people excel in life.

Edward Johnson is also a highly decorated veteran of the Vietnam war, with service marked by two Purple Heart Awards, a Bronze Star, Silver Star, Vietnam Bronze Star and several Presidential Citations.

Coach Johnson describes his service to young people as obeying an order from God.

He credits Mrs. Velma Wells for donating resources to Southside Park, which developed around the Sunset Tigers program.

Coach Ed Johnson is a member of the Arkansas Black Hall of Fame.