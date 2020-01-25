Cleanup process continues for people in Logan County two weeks after tornado hit

SCRANTON, Ark.-“We’ve had chicken houses here since 1961 and never had a tornado,” William Grenwelge said.

The cleanup process continues for people living in Eastern Arkansas after a tornado swept through Logan County two weeks ago.

Sheriff Jason Massey says the county judge declared the area a disaster and while the cleanup process is moving along well, there’s still some parts of the town that have some pretty big damage.

Crushed silo grains, piles of metal debris and William Grenwelge’s chicken farm were destroyed in the small town in Scranton.

“It’s still kind of shocking I’ve never looked across this pasture and not seen four chickens houses standing there,” he said.

An EF-2 tornado crushed through Logan County two weeks ago.

“We actually didn’t hear the storm we were in the house when it hit. We never heard it,” William said.

William says the wind speeds were so strong that it demolished all four of his chicken homes.

“I’m glad I wasn’t out here in it I could have very easy been out in the chicken house when they blew away. It’s a lot of times when I got there at night and check on chickens,” he said.

Sheriff Jason Massey says the small community is helping each other.

“The cleanup went a lot faster than we expected because we had the Scranton school district they took their kids off a couple of days volunteers and they came out and helped clean up properties,” Sheriff Massey said.

For now, the small town is counting their blessings as the cleanup process continues.

“It’s just amazing that no one was seriously hurt in this weather event,” he said.

“I’m just thankful as I can be,” William said.

Williams says he didn’t have any chickens at the time because he’s in between flocks.