Circles of Safety for victims of domestic violence

PRINCE EDWARD ISLAND, Canada – There’s a new program in Canada that could help combat domestic violence.

It’s called Circles of Safety and is geared specifically for people who are at a higher risk of being victimized.

It’s already helping women get control after leaving abusive relationships.

Hannah Povey is bracing for the day her abusive ex-boyfriend will be released from jail.

He’s only three months into a two-year sentence and has applied for release this summer.

“I was really taken aback hearing about him having parole,” Hannah says.

She is one of the latest women on Prince Edward Island to be part of a Circles of Safety, a program for women considered at high risk of being killed by their former partners.

“I’m worried that even with electronic monitoring he may end up going to stores that he knows I frequent and trying to look for me,” Hannah adds.

The program identifies what a woman needs to feel safe, and who in her life can make that happen. That can include friends, family, co-workers, police, probation and victim services.

Kelly MaCaulay was one of the first women to go through the program back in 2011. She’d left her husband a dozen times over their 20-year marriage, but always went back. With support, she finally had the strength to break that cycle.

“I remember them all sitting around the table and thinking ‘Oh my God. All these people – look they’re all here for me’,” she says.

Four years after she left, her husband ended up killing his girlfriend. She credits the program with saving her life.

Now, the circle is growing. With a federal grant, the women who developed the program on PEI are training workers with three rural women’s shelters in Alberta, Saskatchewan and Yukon to offer their own Circles of Safety.

“I’m lucky I got a second chance,” says Hannah. “I don’t have to look over my shoulder at all times has been amazing!”

Those with the program hope it spreads across Canada.

While that program is growing there are several in Arkansas that are available to help both women and men.

If you or someone you know is in a bad situation, check out these resources for more information:

Domestic Peace

Women and Children First – Arkansas

Domestic Violence Shelters – Arkansas

Ending Domestic Violence in Arkansas

Domestic Dating Violence