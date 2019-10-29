Central Arkansas Water discusses proposed plan that would bring city water to Ferndale area

FERNDALE, Ark,-On Monday, people in the small town of Ferndale in Pulaski County heard from Tad Bohannon, CEO of Central Arkansas Water about a proposed plan that would expand city water to the area.

For several years, people have been on a well water system and say it brings discoloration and taste problems.

Central Arkansas Water said it would cost about 16 million dollars to construct 182,000 feet or 34 miles of pipe in the area.

Homeowners must decide by December 31st if they want to have city water if not they will continue to be on the well water system.

So far over 500 people have signed up.

“We have a well and we love it but when we have no electricity we have since put in a generator. I think it adds to our property value, adds to our convenience, it brings our insurance rates down there is no downside,” Lolly Honea said.

“The 4-H center is going to be largest user on this system probably so it will benefit the 4-h center too. We currently do our own water treatment and we have several wells and that will help us out quite a bit,” JJ Pitman said.

If the plan goes through, construction could start in 2021 with completion in 2022.

You can find more information on the West Pulaski Public Water Authority website, click here.