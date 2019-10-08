Digital Original: Central Arkansas offers a taste of Italy with gelato

Conway, Ark. — Would you like to take a trip to Italy and try the food.

A local pizza restaurant has brought the flavors of Italy right here to Central Arkansas.

Zaza’s in Conway is better known for its hand-tossed salads and pizza also has a pretty expensive gelato making machine which was around $44,000.

However, it’s serving up on-of-a-kind house-made gelato flavors that you can only find at its restaurants.

“We make it from scratch. Like I make the base and everything back here in store and that’s a big’ol process,” said Bri McDougal, one of the gelato makers.

Now each gelato maker spends at least two weeks in training before they can start making their own flavored gelato.

