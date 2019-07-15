Car crashes into business in Beebe





BEEBE, Ark.-“Honestly my first though is there anybody hurt this is just stuff we can replace this stuff it’s all good as far as that goes,” Morgan Hall said.

A business in Beebe counting its blessings after a car came crashing through the building with people inside.

Luckily no one was hurt.

It happened at the Junk House Flea Market on West Idaho Street Saturday afternoon.

The store owner Morgan Hall says he doesn’t know how the car managed to crash into the building.

He says just 30 minutes before it happened the store was packed with customers.

“Right now your going to see a mess,” Hall said.

A worker was there when it all happened.

“When the lady called she was rather shaken up the sound just would not stop and when she turned around she saw the car inside the store,” Hall said.

Workers spent all afternoon cleaning up shattered glass, broken antiques and boarding up the building.

“In the midst of all the shards of glass they very much could have went through somebody we are very thankful it didn’t happen that way,” Hall said.

A different look for now, but Hall says he’s ready for things to be back to normal.

“Yea after you’ve looked at it for so long the other way it’s very odd,” Hall said.

We reached out to Beebe Police to see if the driver would be facing any charges.

Hall says the driver apologized and now he’s waiting on his insurance agent to assess the damages.

The store will be open Monday.





