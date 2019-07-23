Board of Directors to vote on allowing people to drink alcohol outside the River Market

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- The City of Little Rock is looking at putting a new meaning behind the phrase eat drink and be merry.

It’s called an Entertainment District and it could let you sight see, shop and wander around all while enjoying a drink.

It’s a growing trend across the nation and it’s something that could be happening in the River Market.

Several people downtown say it’s a great idea.

Walking out of of your favorite restaurant enjoying an alcoholic drink while continuing to shop around the River Market.

“I think a lot of people are missing out on what Little Rock is all about,” Eric Phillips said.

Eric Phillips enjoys relaxing at the Flying Saucer Restaurant in Little Rock.

“Just trying to chill after doing a lot of work earlier this morning,” Phillips said.

It’s been in the River Market for mare than 20 years and customers can’t get enough.

“Friday’s and Saturday’s night are like most places. It’s our busiest night of the week,” Slade Wright said.

People said business could boom even more inf the City and Board of Directors pass an ordiance Tueaday that allows people to enoy their favorite drinks while shopping around downtown.

“I think it’s a good idea. Anything that we do at this point to bring people down here is always a positive thing,” Wright said.

On Tuesday, the Board of Directors will discuss the rules and regulations of the ordinance and establishing the River Market Entertainment District.

If passed it would allow people to purchase alcohol at bars and restaurants to walk around the River Market.

It would only be allowed on Fridays from 5 p.m. to midnight, Saturdays from 8:00 a.m. to midnight, and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

It would also be allowed on certain holidays.

“I think it could be awesome but the problem is you got to do it responsibly just like anything. Obviously people have a little bit too much then someone goes out in the street and you never know what’s going to happen,” Tre Jensen said.

Many people said it will put Little Rock on the same level with other cities.

“If we want to attract not only the locals to come to downtown more from some of the outlying areas of Little Rock but also you get the tourist to come In. I think you will tourism pick up a little more,” Phillips said.

People would also be required to carry certain containers and wear ID wrist-bands.

Mountain Home and El Dorado have already passed ordinances creating entertainment districts.