Arkansas’ September data shows a continuing downward trend in unemployment

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — More Arkansans are slowly returning to work as unemployment numbers declined by two-tenths of a percentage point in September.

According to labor force data, the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate in Arkansas declined from 4.2% to 4.0% in September.

The total number of nonfarm payroll jobs grew by 17,300 from August to September. In August, the total number of those jobs was 1,259,500. In September nonfarm payroll jobs went up to 1,276,800.

The largest growth was seen in government jobs which grew from 193,400 to 205,400 from August to September. The largest amount of growth was in Educations services, which grew by approximately 8,000 jobs, two-thirds of the government job growth for September.

Leisure and hospitality, though, lost a significant number of positions from August to September. The drop went from 116,500 in August to 114,400 in September, a loss of 2,100 positions. Despite that, leisure and hospitality employ 6,200 more people now than it did in September 2021.

“Arkansas’ unemployment rate declined for the third month in a row to 4.0 percent in September, remaining below the national rate of 4.8 percent,” Susan Price Bureau of Labor Statistics Program Operations Manager said. “Approximately 3,561 Arkansans became employed this month and 45,532 more are employed now compared to September 2020.”

Gov. Asa Hutchinson released a statement on the decline in the unemployment rate in September, noting how Arkansas is outperforming the national average and saying he expected the trend to continue.

“The economy continues to expand in Arkansas with the unemployment rate dropping to 4.0%,” Hutchinson said in a Tweet Friday. “We continue to be lower than the national unemployment rate, and it is even better news that more people are returning to the workforce. Job training is available for any who wish to improve their marketable skills, and I expect job creation to continue in the state because of our skilled workforce and the population growth that we are currently experiencing.”