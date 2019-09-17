Arkansas Senator Jim Hendren introduces new vaping tax, regulations

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.-A Senator is pushing for change when it comes to vaping in the Natural State.

The School Safety Act drafted by Senator Jim Hendren of Gravette, the President Pro Tempore of the Arkansas Senate.

It would ban vaping and the use of e-cigarettes in places where tobacco smoking is not allowed.

The bill would also impose a tax on e-cigarettes to provide funds to schools for safety and mental health counseling.

Vaping has been a hot topic of discussion lately and KARK spoke to Senator Hendren over the phone on Monday. He says parents and school administrators are trying to get the addictive product under control.

One parent in North Little Rock says the bill could help in many ways if it passes.

Lauren Mccray started vaping to quit smoking.

“Just a little bit in the morning with my cup of coffee, a little bit on my lunch break and some after dinner and a little before bed,” Mccray said.

She says vaping helps her unwind.

“Yea cause I don’t drink or do anything like that,” Mccray said.

Mccray learned of a new bill proposed by Senator Jim Hendren on Monday that would prohibit vaping and the use of e-cigarettes in all the locations where tobacco smoking is prohibited under the Arkansas Clean Indoor Air Act.

“Pretty much everywhere I’ve seen their already restricted at schools and hospitals,” Mccray said.

Senator Jim Hendren says the product could be harmful to children’s health and the Health Department reports that vaping among teens is at epidemic levels.

“Everyday there are new stories coming out about severe health issues and even deaths associated with vaping,” Senator Hendren said.

It would prohibit billboards that advertise e-cigarettes within 1,000 feet of a school or playground, and it would prohibit companies from handing out free samples to minors. The penalty would be a Class A misdemeanor and significantly, the revocation or suspension of the company’s license.

But Mccray says the way it’s publicized wont change much to people who want to smoke it.

“I mean there is enough advertisement of vaping on social media on TVs,” Mccray said.

Senator Hendren says the bill would also tax e-cigarettes in the same manner as tobacco products.

“What it does with dollars that are generated from this vaping closing this vaping tax loophole which is probably between 6 to 8 million dollars is it establishes a fund that will go to school districts for safety and security,” Senator Hendren said.

“I believe that would be good if the tax money did go towards all that,” Mccray said.

Several vape stores in Little Rock and North Little Rock declined to speak to KARK on camera.

One store owners says if the bill passes it could affect business.