FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas is ranked No. 25 in the USA Today Coaches Poll released on Sunday.

The Hogs were No. 19 last week. They had gotten as high as No. 10 in the nation before losing 23-21 to Texas A&M. Then the Hogs fell to No. 2 Alabama 49-26 on Saturday in Razorback Stadium.

Arkansas opened the season with a 31-24 victory over Cincinnati. That was followed up by a 44-30 victory over South Carolina to open SEC play. Arkansas then rallied to beat Missouri State 38-27.

Arkansas (3-2, 1-2) will be at No. 23 Mississippi State (4-1, 1-1) on Saturday morning at 11 a.m. The game will be televised on the SEC Network. The Associated Press Poll will be released later today. Arkansas was No. 20 in it last week.