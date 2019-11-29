Arkansas Razorbacks finish season at War Memorial Stadium

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.-“Wooo Pig Sooie! Wooo Pig Sooie,” Canann Sandy said.

Calling on the Hogs. It’s the Arkansas Razorbacks versus the Missouri Tigers!

“They better pull it off and beat Missouri pretty good,” Elizabeth Beasley said.

Thousands of fans packed outside War Memorial Stadium on Friday.

“This is how we get the fellowship our once a year party,” Carl Silas said.

Fan played games, cooked food and watched the game.

“This is where it’s at. It’s a whole experience we prepare this all week long,” Robert Isham said.

Robert Isham started early on the grill.

“We got filets,we got falling off the bone pork shoulders, we got signature and signature sauce,” Isham said.

When it comes to the fans!

“Go Tigers! Go Razorsbacks! Go Tigers! Go Razorsbacks,” fans said.

The Kennedy family is a house divided.

“I’m hoping that Missouri pulls out the win and I think the score is going to be 31 to 10 Mizzo,” Chris Kennedy said.

It’s the Battle Line Rivalry Arkansas fans had been waiting all year for.

“I’m going to give Arkansas 17. Two touchdowns and a field goal. Missouri 6,” Chris Kennedy said.

“We are going to get that W today we have been waiting all year for a good victory,” Isham said.

With Chad Morris out the picture, the search for a new head coach is warming up.

“We just want somebody that can come in here and keep the tradition alive and get us back to a winning season. Doesn’t matter the name just Hey lets win some games,” Larry Tims said.

Win or lose people say they will be Hogs fans for life.

“So excited for Arkansas so good to my heart because I love Arkansas and we are going to beat Missouri,” Sandy said.