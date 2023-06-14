The Arkansas Razorback Football team released a statement Wednesday morning on the passing of 2024 commit Dion Stutts.

Stutts was a commitment for the 2024 class and a rising senior at Memphis University School.

We are heartbroken over the passing of Dion Stutts. He was a tremendous young man with a bright future ahead of him. We were as excited to add him to our program as he was to be a Razorback. Our thoughts and prayers are with his mother Shante and father Dino along with his entire family as they deal with this loss. Arkansas Razorbacks Football program, via Twitter

Stutts was a 3-star defensive end. The 6-foot, 3-inch 265-pound junior was set to make an official visit to Arkansas later this month.

Speaking to reporters after committing to the Razorbacks in March, Stutts said choosing Arkansas was easy.

“I would say it wasn’t too hard a decision. I knew when I came up here in January for my first visit I knew that I wanted to call it home. But I wanted to get my family, my brothers up here, to see how they felt about it. See if they liked it. They loved it,” he said. “The coaches stay in contact with me. They treated me like I was family. They talked to my parents and my brothers so it was an easy decision.”

Stutts tied Tuesday after an ATV crash near his home in Batesville, Miss.