Arbor Community wants traffic signal at busy intersection in West Little Rock

WEST LITTLE ROCK, Ark.-A busy intersection in West Little Rock is drawing attention to the City’s Board of Directors.

For years, people have tried to get a traffic signal at the intersection of Chenal Parkway and Chenal Club Blvd.

On Tuesday, the board directors will vote on transferring $2 million dollars from the street and Turn-Back funds to Rock Region Metro.

Rock Region Metro could see a more than three quarter million dollar raise and people were opposed to transferring money from street funds to the transit system.

They say Chenal Parkway and several other streets and roads across the city need attention.

“It’s quiet a dangerous intersection, more dangerous than most intersections in the City of Little Rock,” Larry Root said.

“This particular intersection has seen one fatality, one near-fatality and countless number of accidents,” Dan Lusk said.

Turning left on Chenal Parkway onto Club Road faces a blind spot.

“We have to stop in the middle of the road because we have no traffic signal,” Jacey Peters said.

People travel more than the posted 45 miles per hour.

“The Little Rock Police Department ran a radar operation out here and they noted that 85 percent of the traffic that they clocked was speeding,” Lusk said.

Larry Root says a traffic signal is more than needed.

“Our daughter who passed away in 2005 from an accident nearby less than a mile from here,” Root said.

Board of Directors discussed the busy intersection at Tuesday night’s meeting.

They’re considering transferring $2 million dollars from the street and turn-back funds to Rock Region Metro.

Executive Director says they hope to apply for grants that would help improve streets.

“Where they’re streets where we have transit we can apply for competitive grants that would pay for the streets sidewalks signals and signs and I think that’s an opportunity for us,” Charles Frazier said.

However, people in the Arbor community feel like they are faced with a road block before getting a traffic signal.

“It really comes down to a life safety issue,” Lusk said.

The Arbors Property Owner Association says this is something that’s been in the works for several years and they’re going to continue to push for getting a traffic signal in the area.

Board of Directors will vote on the 2020 budget on Tuesday.