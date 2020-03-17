Made with Visme Presentation Maker

All AMC Theatres closed for next 6-12 weeks due to spread of coronavirus

Top Stories

by: Patrick Cunningham

Posted: / Updated:

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – AMC Theatres announced on Tuesday that they would be closing all 630 locations for the next 6-12 weeks due to the spread of the coronavirus.

The closures are out of precaution to “help ensure the health and safety of our guests and theatre staff.”

The company also said in the announcement that Stubs A-List memberships will be paused automatically during the closure.

AMC said they will continue to monitor the situation and did not announce a potential date for re-opening.

Click here for the list of AMC theaters in Arkansas.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Enter For Your Chance To Win!

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories