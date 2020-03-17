All AMC Theatres closed for next 6-12 weeks due to spread of coronavirus

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – AMC Theatres announced on Tuesday that they would be closing all 630 locations for the next 6-12 weeks due to the spread of the coronavirus.

The closures are out of precaution to “help ensure the health and safety of our guests and theatre staff.”

The company also said in the announcement that Stubs A-List memberships will be paused automatically during the closure.

AMC said they will continue to monitor the situation and did not announce a potential date for re-opening.

