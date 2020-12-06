2,245 new COVID-19 cases added Saturday in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — 2,245 Arkansans have been added to the lists of those who have contracted COVID-19 during the pandemic.

That is a combination of 1,801 confirmed and 444 probable cases.

There have been 34 more deaths related to the disease.

The Arkansas Health Department reports 2,620 total deaths have occurred in Arkansas due to COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.

2,402 of those deaths are confirmed, the other 218 are listed as probable COVID-19 deaths.

148,131 Arkansans are considered recovered.

There are now 18,607 active cases in the state.

1,056 people are hospitalized statewide, that is 15 more than yesterday’s number.

178 people are on ventilators.

“There are 2,245 new COVID-19 cases in Arkansas. This is an increase of almost 900 from last week (1,349). We can decrease the numbers if we follow the Three Ws. Wearing a mask, washing your hands, and watching your distance. ” -Governor Asa Hutchinson