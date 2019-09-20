TobyMac’s popular “Hits Deep Tour” returns for 2020

Tauren Wells, Jordan Feliz, We Are Messengers, Ryan Stevenson, Aaron Cole and Cochren & Co to join the 32-date arena tour

NORTH LITTLE ROCK (News Release) – 7X GRAMMY® Winner TobyMac’s popular “Hits Deep Tour” will make 32 stops nationwide in 2020, including Verizon Arena on March 13 at 7 p.m.

Joining TobyMac on the tour will be rising stars Tauren Wells, Jordan Feliz, We Are Messengers, Ryan Stevenson, Aaron Cole, and Cochren & Co.

The nationwide arena tour is a partnership with K-LOVE, Air1, Awakening Events, Altura Healthshare, and Food for the Hungry.

Tickets for the tour will go on sale Friday, 9/27 at 10:00 AM local time. More information can be found at TobyMac.com or AwakeningEvents.com.

This year’s tour will again feature the fan-friendly 20% off First Weekend promotion. During this first weekend that tickets are on sale, fans can save 20% on ALL tickets by using the code word “INSIDER” when purchasing tickets online. This promotion begins at 10:00 am local time on 9/27/19 and runs through 11:59 p.m. local time on 9/30/18.

Ticket prices range from $23.75 to $93.75, and you can buy tickets on Ticketmaster or the box office.

Groups of 10 or more can contact the group sales office at 501-975-9131 or email jflynn@verizonarena.com.