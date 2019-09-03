TN shelter rescuing dogs left behind in Florida homes

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tn (CNN)- With millions ordered to evacuate their Florida homes as Hurricane Dorain approaches, some of the areas most vulnerable residents have been left behind.

The Big Fluffy Dog Rescue in Rutherford county has already welcomed five dogs from a shelter in Clewiston, Florida.

The dogs got here by plane through the Pilots N Paws Program.

It’s a non-profit focused on rescuing animals from dangerous situations.

Three or four more dogs are expected to arrive by van by midweek. Most of the dogs are pitbull breeds.

“And it’s just so heartbreaking. I don’t understand how people can just leave their animals, their family. And that’s what we’re all about here. These dogs are our family. You know, they’re part of something. They shouldn’t just be left behind like they’re nothing,” said Juliana Bauer, Groomer

Now that the dogs are in a safe place, many will need to be spayed/neutered, get shots and treated before they can start searching for those forever homes.

The rescue group says it receives many calls for help during the hurricane season and their volunteers are always ready when a storm hits.