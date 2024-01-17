LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Central Arkansas schools have begun to announce closings for Thursday as freezing rain enters the forecast after snow and bitter-cold temperatures.

Pulaski County Special School District will be closed on Thursday, Jan. 18.

North Little Rock School District schools and central office sites will be closed Thursday, Jan. 18. All after-school activities, athletic events, and practices are canceled.

Little Rock School District will remain closed on Thursday, Jan. 18. Building managers and custodians are expected to report at 11 a.m. if it is safe to do so. A decision for Friday will be made by 3 p.m. Thursday, according to school district officials. Employees should monitor email for additional LRSD information.

Conway Public Schools are closed on Thursday, Jan. 18 due to anticipated road conditions.

Bryant Public Schools are closed Thursday, Jan. 18 due to hazardous road conditions as secondary roads continue to be unsafe.

Benton Public Schools are closed Thursday, Jan. 18 due to road conditions.

Pine Bluff School District is closed for Thursday, Jan. 18 due to road conditions. Officials will continue to monitor conditions to announce Friday’s status on Thursday afternoon.

