FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Three Hogs have been named Women’s Golf Coaches Association All-American Scholars, as announced by the organization Tuesday. Rising seniors Ela Anacona, Julia Gregg and Kajal Mistry were recognized with the prestigious honor.

Ela Anacona

This marks Anacona’s third straight year earning the recognition. The Buenos Aires, Argentina product is majoring in economics while sporting a 3.64 cumulative GPA. Anacona finished last season with a 74.58 stroke average, the third best on the squad. She played in 24 rounds with three of those under par. Anacona was also named to the SEC Community Service Team.

Julia Gregg

Gregg has also made it on the WGCA All-American Scholar List each of the past three seasons. Hailing from Farmer’s Branch, Texas, Gregg is finishing up her studies as a finance major and doing so with a 3.61 GPA. Gregg was one of three to play in all 33 rounds during the season, finishing second on the squad with a 73.94 stroke average. Earning two top five finishes and three inside the top 10, Gregg’s lowest round last season was a 68 in the first round of the SEC Championship.

Kajal Mistry

Mistry has earned her second consecutive WGCA All-American Scholar honors, holding a 3.54 GPA as a marketing major. The Johannesburg, South Africa product led the team with a 73.18 average, while being one of two to play in all 33 rounds with 13 of those under par. Mistry, who was tabbed a Golfweek All-American Honorable Mention selection and All-SEC First Team choice, finished the year with an individual win at the MountainView Collegiate, as well as two top-five finishes and three inside the top 10.

Anacona, Gregg and Mistry were three of 1,485 women’s collegiate golfers honored. The three have maintained a minimum cumulative GPA of 3.50 to be selected. The tradition of head coach Shauna Taylor placing student-athletes on this list continues, with at least one student-athlete earning a spot in 13 of her 15 seasons at the helm.